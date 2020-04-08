The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) invites public comment on a draft environmental assessment that evaluates a proposed water management approach for the Klamath Project, according to a news release.
BOR has extended the public comment period one day to April 11 for email submissions only, at klamathbasin@usbr.gov.
“Due to the evening release of the draft Environmental Assessment titled, Implementation of Klamath Project Operating Procedures 2020-2023 on April 1, 2020, and to ensure the public has a full 10 days to review and provide comments on the draft EA, Reclamation is extending the comment period by 1 full day to April 11, 2020 (previously April 10,2020),” said Laura Williams, Bureau of Reclamation public affairs specialist.
The Project provides irrigation for approximately 230,000 acres of farmed lands in the Klamath Basin.
“The proposed Interim Operations Plan strives to balance the water needs in the Klamath Basin by delivering as much water as possible to the Klamath Project, while also meeting the needs of fish and wildlife in an environmentally sound manner,” said Reclamation’s Area Manager Jeff Nettleton, in a news release. “The proposed plan provides increased flows at certain times in the Klamath River for Endangered Species Act-listed coho salmon, and will also likely benefit Chinook salmon. It also maintains Upper Klamath Lake at times that are important for endangered Lost River and shortnose suckers.”
The proposed Interim Operations Plan would be in place while Reclamation, NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conduct a longer-term environmental consultation for a new water management plan. The longer-term consultation process is expected to culminate in coordinated biological opinions from NOAA and USFWS by the fall of 2022 with transition to the new water management plan anticipated in spring of 2023.
The draft EA analyzes the proposed Interim Operations Plan that could be implemented until such time that Reclamation completes the November 13, 2019, Endangered Species Act Section 7 Reinitiation of Consultation on Project operations.
The draft EA is available at www.usbr.gov/mp/nepa/nepa_project_details.php?Project_ID=42926. Comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. on April 10, and may be sent via email to klamathbasin@usbr.gov, or to Tara Jane Campbell Miranda, Bureau of Reclamation, 6600 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
For additional information, contact Laura Williams at ljwilliams@usbr.gov or 541-880-2581.