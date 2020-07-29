The Bureau of Reclamation announced Wednesday that it will be investing $1.2 million into a “new science initiative” for the Klamath Project. This comes after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman held a historic joint visit to tribal and agricultural leaders in the Klamath Basin earlier this month.
Farmers and ranchers urged federal officials to overhaul the science that informs how much water the Klamath Project receives each year, arguing that it does not protect endangered suckers in Upper Klamath Lake and salmon species in the Lower Klamath River, while also harming the local agricultural economy.
“We heard firsthand from the community on the best path forward to address longstanding water challenges,” Commissioner Burman said in a news release, which called the new investment a “fresh approach.”
The scientific initiatives include:
- A new naturalized flow study of the Lower Klamath, which would update investigations done by the National Academy of Science in the early 2000s to analyze how much usable habitat is available to endangered coho salmon.
- Updating the study of water levels in Upper Klamath Lake done by the U.S. Geological Survey and Fish and Wildlife Service, which serve to assess the habitat quality of endangered suckers.
- Evaluating flow and habitat relationships in the Klamath River in order to support the needs of juvenile Chinook and endangered coho salmon.
- Updating a model that estimates the survival of juvenile salmon as they migrate from the river to the sea.
- Improving data collected about salmon diseases throughout the basin.
“This new funding will support science-based initiatives that will help get us closer to finding a solution for the basin that benefits the farmers, fish and tribes,” Congressman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said in the release. “I look forward to continuing to work with Secretary Bernhardt and the Trump Administration on finding a solution to the decades old Klamath Basin water crisis, and I applaud their steadfast commitment to this issue.”
In a separate release, Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) applauded Reclamation’s decision, saying that the Secretary and Commissioner’s visit allowed them to see “just how harmful the bad science has been to irrigators.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back at heraldandnews.com for updates.