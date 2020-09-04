The Bureau of Reclamation announced an increase in water deliveries for the Klamath Project on Friday, citing “modest improvements in hydrology during the late summer,” according to a news release.
The additional flows will provide 5,400 additional acre-feet of water to Tule Lake and Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuges and 10,000 to 15,000 additional acre-feet to project farms.
“I am pleased that Reclamation, in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, can make these operational adjustments to close out the agricultural activities as planned and bring additional relief to the wildlife refuges,” said Commissioner Brenda Burman.
Tule Lake Refuge has been dealing with one of its worst botulism outbreaks in history since July, where tens of thousands of birds have been infected with paralyzing bacteria related to low water levels and warm temperatures.
After roughly half a year without significantly delivering water to refuges, Reclamation, in cooperation with the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency, began small water deliveries to Lower Klamath Refuge in mid-July and Tule Lake Refuge in mid-August. So far this summer, the project has delivered 4,000 acre-feet of water to the refuge to help curb the outbreak.
To close out the growing season, Reclamation also set up a temporary irrigation exchange of 10,000 to 15,000 acre-feet of water to project farms. The water will come from Upper Klamath Lake, which will be replenished in the fall by releases from Clear Lake and Gerber Reservoir through the Lost River. Reclamation will also increase the allocation of the project by up to 8,000 acre-feet from Upper Klamath Lake, if needed.
Klamath Water Users Association praised the announcement, especially in light of this year’s historically low project allocation that has stretched both farmers and refuges thin.
“There should be no mistake: the amount of water for Project irrigation and refuges this year is unacceptably low. There has already been significant damage to farm communities and wildlife,” said KWUA executive director Paul Simmons. “But today’s management decision is welcome news.”
This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back at heraldandnews.com.