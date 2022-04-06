Federal agents have arrested 12 people and seized luxury cars and real estate throughout Oregon as well as Las Vegas as part of the bust up of an alleged multimillion-dollar fentanyl, meth and heroin drug dealing ring.
U.S. Attorney for Oregon Scott Erik Asphaug announced the arrests and charges against the Oregon-based drug and money laundering group on Wednesday, April 6.
The ring is accused of conspiring to distribute fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and potentially heroin. Federal agents said they seized 115 counterfeit oxycodone pills, 57 pounds of heroin and 41 pounds of methamphetamine.
Fentanyl is a highly potent and highly dangerous opioid linked to many of the deadly drug overdose in Oregon and across the U.S.
Prosecutors say the Oregon drug ring was led by Luis Antonio Beltran Arrendondo, 32, and Jacqueline Paola Rodriguez Barrientos, 41.
Arrendondo is alleged to have imported the fake pain pills containing fentanyl and heroin from Mexico into California for distribution in Oregon and Washington.
Barrientos faces money laundering charges, according to prosecutors.
Police say they tracked couriers bringing drugs into Oregon from California, raided locations throughout the state as well as Las Vegas, Fresno and Los Angeles.
Prosecutors and police also claim the Arrendondo organization purchased nine residential properties in Oregon and Nevada with an estimated cumulative value of more than $4.6 million.
“All nine properties were purchased outright with no mortgages,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said as part of a release on the arrests.
Prosecutors also allege that Barrientos laundered money from the drug syndicate through the Mazatlan Beauty Salon in Tualatin, south of Portland.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the real estate purchases were made via cashier’s checks and the enterprise involved bank deposits totaling $3.5 million during a 9-month period last year.
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raids in Las Vegas (where Arrendondo and Barrientos have a home) resulted in the seizure of a Dodge Viper and Range Rover Sport SUV as well as credit-card statements showing the couple recently spent $16,000 on boxing tickets.
The other 10 members of the alleged gang have been arrested and face potential trials in federal courts in Oregon.
The Oregon State Police and local law enforcement joined the FBI, IRS and U.S. Department of Homeland Security as part of the investigation.