Bill Collier Community Ice Arena at Running Y Resort is revving up for its 18th season, which starts Friday, Nov. 1, according to a press release.
An open skate session will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Admission price for skaters ages 6 to 17 is $7 while the admission price for skaters ages 18 and over is $8. Skate rentals are $4. Skaters 5 and under are admitted free.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, there will be open skating sessions at 2:30 and again at 7:30 p.m.
“We are opening a week earlier than we usually do, to try to get started a little bit earlier, so the hockey teams are prepared because all the other rinks they are playing against are already up and going,” Bill Anderson, Arena Director, said.
The arena is home to The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks, 18-and-under team that consists of players from several Basin high schools.
“One of the cool things we have this year is on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 12:30 to 2:45 p.m.,” Anderson said.
“Learn to Skate USA and USA Hockey are coming to Klamath to do a seminar for instructors. We have people coming here from Ashland, Bend, Eugene and Idaho, to take part in the seminar. It is something new and different for us,” he said.
In addition to hockey and open-skating sessions, curling, made popular by the Olympics, will make its debut appearance at the rink. On Saturday, Nov. 9, there will be a free, two-hour curling session for adults and kids from 5 to 7 p.m.
Registration is available online for programs, including hockey travel teams and all learn-to-skate-and-play hockey programs, which are set to begin on Monday, Nov. 4.
The annual Klamath Ice Sports figure skating exhibition will return on Saturday, Feb. 1. It will feature professional and competitive amateur figure skaters.
In January, Science on Ice will begin for the first time in Klamath. It is a two-hour program run by engineers and scientists geared toward 5th and 6th grade students.