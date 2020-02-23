The 173rd Comptroller Flight would humbly and graciously like to thank the community of Klamath Falls for their generosity during our fifth annual canned food drive, with 100% proceeds donated to the Klamath-Lake County Food Bank.
The Klamath-Lake County Food Bank was able to receive a cash donation of $4,714, plus additional canned food items, only through the generosity of donations, sponsors, and the efforts of our incredible community partners.
Culminating in December, the team collected donations through a silent auction, canned food bins, culinary competitions, and more. It has been our honor in the past five years to collectively donate 113,292 lb. of food by partnering with community businesses and organizations.
Participating organizations include Running Y Ranch Resort, OIT Girls Soccer Team, El Palacio, Pristine Auto Spa, Double C, Les Schwab, Tammy Thomas from Indulgence, Mountain Valley Gardens, Holliday Jewelry, Parkers Rod & Gun, National Fitness & Racquetball, Klamath Basin Brewing, Carlson’s Furniture, Bedroom Gallery, Chicken Shack, Everclean Car Wash, Green Blade Bakery, Basin Book Trader, Main Street Jewelers, Howards Meat Center, Diamond S Meat Co, Epicenter Family Entertainment, Triple J Deli, The Ledge, Bloom & Flourish, Bill Collier Ice Arena, 173rd FW Senior Enlisted Counsel, and all the members of the 173rd that donated cash, cans, Auction Items, and made chili.
We stay committed to providing Klamath Falls our core value of “Service Before Self.” It is with great pride and admiration to work alongside of those involved with contributing to our annual commitment to the Klamath Falls community. Sincerely and genuinely thank you all!