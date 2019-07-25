The Klamath County Rotary is hosting the 83rd Annual 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction on Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center.
The Rotary Club and Klamath County 4-H are encouraging local residents to show up at the auction and support local youth.
“Klamath County youth have been raising and caring for their market projects for months,” said Traci Reed, Klamath County 4-H Program Coordinator. “Market animal projects teach responsibility, the value of hard work, and provide a monetary reward for their efforts, which many apply towards future animal projects or their future education.”
This year, 324 market animals will be sold: including 82 sheep, 15 turkeys, 73 beef, 36 goats, 72 swine, nine poultry pens, three duck pens, one goose, and 25 rabbit pens. The animals will be sold in that order, starting with the sheep.
Interested buyers are invited to the fairgrounds Event Center at noon Sunday, Aug. 4 to register. Buyers can purchase animals individually, team up with other buyers, or put money toward specific youth or the buyer’s pool. Dinner tickets will be provided at the time of registration.
Yummy’s Cowboy Cuisine will once again serve up an outstanding meal before the auction. The dinner ticket price also includes access to a hosted bar.
After dinner, the auction will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will last until the final animal is sold.
The Annual 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction is made possible by the efforts of the Klamath County Rotary Club, the Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center, fairgrounds personnel, 4-H superintendents and leaders, and the generous businesses and buyers of the market animals.
“The Klamath County Rotary Club encourages residents to come to this year’s 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction and support the youth of our great county,” said Dan Keppen, the 2019 Rotary Club “Bull of the Woods.”
Please contact the KBREC office at 541-883-7131, or Jenine Stuedli of People’s Bank at 541-273-2717 with any questions.