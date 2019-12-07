CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK – Crater Lake National Park's ranger-guided snowshoe walks begin this weekend for the 2019-20 winter season, according to a news release. The walks take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays — except Dec. 25 — from Dec. 7 through April 26. They will also be offered daily from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 and from March 20 through March 29. Snowshoes are provided free of charge and no previous snowshoeing experience is necessary.
Walks start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. Routes vary, but most walks begin at Rim Village and explore the forests and meadows along the rim of the lake. Along the way, participants discover how winter affects Crater Lake and the park’s plants and animals. Crater Lake National Park is one of the snowiest inhabited places in America, receiving an average of 43 feet of snow per year. Snowshoeing with a ranger is a fun way to experience this winter wonderland.
Space on each tour is limited and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100. The visitor center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. except on Dec. 25. Scout troops, hiking clubs, and other organized groups may be able to arrange for a separate tour, staff permitting. There is no cost for the walk, apart from the park entrance fee of $15 per car. Participants must be at least 8 years old and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear.
Crater Lake National Park is open year-round, 24 hours a day. The park’s north entrance and Rim Drive are closed to cars in the winter, but the west and south entrances (Highway 62) and the road to Rim Village are plowed daily and open to automobiles throughout the year. During heavy snowstorms, however, the road from park headquarters to Rim Village may be closed to allow plow operators to focus their efforts on the remaining roads. There is no winter lodging in the park, and no gasoline available, but there is food service at the Rim Village Café & Gift Shop, which is open daily except Dec. 25. Spectacular views of Crater Lake can be enjoyed at Rim Village in the winter during periods of clear weather.
Throughout the fall, winter, and spring, visitors should come prepared for snowy, icy roads, and limited visibility. Visitors must have traction tires on their vehicles or carry chains, and know how to use them.
For more information on winter conditions, services, and programs visit www.nps.gov/crla.