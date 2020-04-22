Manuel Rangel Jr., 29, of Klamath Falls, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence charges in connection with a March 2 shooting at Carlon Way.
Rangel was arrested on March 7 after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for the suspect of the shooting.
According to court documents, Rangel Jr. tried to rob a man for marijuana and the two began fighting over a handgun. Rangel shot the man in the foot and stole his AR 15 before fleeing on foot. Assault charges were dismissed.
As of Tuesday afternoon, he has not been sentenced and is being held in the Klamath County Jail.