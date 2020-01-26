MERRILL — If there was any doubt who is the best team in the Southern Cascade League right now, that doubt is gone.
Lost River’s (4-0) fierce defense helped propel the team to a 35-27 victory at home Saturday evening against Illinois Valley, a team which was previously unbeaten in the league at 4-0.
Raiders head coach Randy Denson made sure his team distributed the basketball evenly to each other as seven players scored.
The strategy remained simple for the No. 11 Raiders: get the ball in the post to Valeria Aguirre.
She was automatic in the paint and finished with a game-high 13 points and 16 rebounds. She made five free throws and accounted for more than half her team’s free-throw attempts.
Michaela McAuliffe, Daniela Duran, Angela Taylor as well as Nelly and Kelly Camacho each scored four points for the Raiders.
Denson’s Raiders hardly made any mistakes, too, and finished with a mere five turnovers.
What likely stopped the Cougars in their tracks was the team’s zone.
Illinois Valley scored only four points in the first quarter.
The only fault came in the second quarter when the Cougars awoke and piled up 11 points, and took a 15-14 lead into halftime.
From there, the Raiders’ defense returned to its stellar form and allowed six points in each of the third and fourth quarters.
“I think it gets our spirits up and shows us all the hard work we are doing is paying off,” Taylor said. “We had a tough preseason and learned a lot from that. All those games have really helped us into what we have now, which is being first in league.
“A lot of us, we have been growing up from playing as freshman to now as seniors,” she continued. “A lot of us were put as freshman to play zone but have grown into that and have really made it a signature of ours.”
Coming into conference play, Lost River looked like it was dead in the water after a four-game losing streak, but much has changed since then.
Denson’s half-court zone defense was taught to the team this year, and has fit them well in conference play.
“I think the point that helped us the most was when we lost those four games. We could have easily put our heads down but we didn’t. It made us all closer. We did not want to end our season losing,” Taylor said. “What changed was, when we started league, we knew we could put all the lessons from preseason and put it into league.”
Taylor was always a post player until this year. With players graduating, Denson asked her to step in and be one of his main ball handlers.
“This year, I have been able to help my sister (Ashleigh) out at the point. That is a learning experience in itself but it has really pushed me to become a better teammate overall. Points do not mean everything,” Taylor said. “He told me I had to start helping her out with point. I was OK with it because I knew it was something I wanted to do and it was a good opportunity. It has worked out for us.”