The Ross Ragland Theater is the recipient of a $15,900 Union Pacific Railroad Community Ties Giving Program COVID-19 Relief Grant.
“This awesome opportunity has given us a chance to build a new working relationship with Union Pacific,” said executive director Scott Mohon. Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program provides small and medium-sized grants that align with the railroad’s priority cause areas in safety, workforce development and community spaces. This year, Union Pacific provided additional funding to address critical community needs associated with the pandemic.
“We understand every community has its own unique needs,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president-Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer, and Union Pacific Foundation President. “This funding will go directly to those impacted, providing the assistance they need to survive and recover from the outbreak.”
The Ragland opened back up to the public this week after being forced to close via Governor Brown’s state decree on March 13. “The theater is learning how to operate again as a professional performing arts venue in a post COVID-19 world,” said director of development and marketing Terra Russo. “A grant like this allows us to continue to learn new best practices with the doors open!”
The Ragland has recently partnered with Klamath County Fairgrounds to offer the public drive-in movie nights throughout July and plans to host Friday Night Flicks and Saturday Family Matinees over the summer as they wrap up their 30th Anniversary Season.