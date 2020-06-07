The Ragland Theater is officially back to business based on Gov. Brown’s updated Phase 2 guidelines for Klamath County, according to a news release from the theater. During the theater’s downtime, staff members have carried on with day to day operations and prepared for the re-opening of the theater to the public.
Earlier in the year, the theater was actively promoting its Light the Tower capital campaign. This campaign was launched on the heels of its 30th Anniversary Season and was full speed ahead when all of a sudden, the theater was faced with a complete blackout due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Starting on June 8, the Ragland, through ES&A, a company out of Eugene, Oregon, will start deconstructing the old neon lighting which outlines the tower. Then on June 11, Precision Painting will begin their 3 to 4 week process repairing the stucco and then painting the iconic tower.
Upon the completion of Precision’s work, ES&A will return to Klamath Falls to install the new and enhanced LED lighting.
The Ragland worked with Bear Valley Construction last summer on the new ADA seating and railings project, as well as the new tech production area. AJ’s Wood Designs built a beautiful custom front desk for their new administration offices on the corner of 7th and Pine.
Modoc Construction oversaw the remodeling of the new office space, which was completed shortly before the shutdown. These wonderful updates and projects are all part of the Light the Tower capital campaign and made possible by generous and supportive donors as well as state and foundational grant monies.
“These projects have been a long time coming”, said facilities manager Christy Ruegger. “It’s awesome to see progress during this time. The excitement is building. The tower will be lit this summer!”
As the staff learns new ways of doing things and the theater receives an overdue makeover, executive director Scott Mohon feels extremely grateful for the community’s support and found the silver lining when it came to the unprecedented downtime. “We are ready for the second act. As an organization we have planned and are ready to execute community programming and procedures as the guidelines allow. It’s going to be a fluid process for the next few months. The Ragland has an historic past, which we will continue to honor, and a tremendously bright future!”
For additional details on upcoming events, youth workshops and project details check out rrtheater.org and follow the Ross Ragland Theater on Facebook.