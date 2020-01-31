Klamath Falls’ Ross Ragland Theater and PLAYA in Summer Lake were among more than 130 recipients statewide of grant funds through the Oregon Arts Commission, according to a news release.
The Ross Ragland Theater received $12,895, the only recipient of funds within Klamath County. PLAYA, a non-profit artist in residency facility in Lake County, received $6,499 from the grant program. In total $1,118,435 is being dispersed for fiscal year 2020 for operating support grants.
Ranging from $3,114 to $ 29,924, the grants are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000. Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply for Small Operating Grants.
“We often hear that these are the most important grants we award,” said Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor. “They alleviate some of the economic pressure and allow Oregon arts organizations to focus on their missions.”
Organizations receiving Operating Support from the Arts Commission last year expended $213 million, employed 11,681 full-time employees, and produced events and activities that were attended by close to 3.7 million people.
The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. For more information about the Oregon Arts Commission visit www.oregonartscommission.org.