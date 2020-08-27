Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Ross Ragland tower
H&N photo by Kurt Liedtke

The Light the Tower event at the Ross Ragland Theater scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight has been postponed.

New lighting technology is being installed for the first time in Oregon during this capital campaign. Due to complications in wiring and shipping, a Eugene-based company was unable to make installation deadlines. This did not allow ample time for the Ragland to execute an event for their donors, volunteers, and community.

“No one is more disappointed than the board, staff and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to create the best “Light the Tower” Event during this time of COVID,” said executive director Scott Mohon.

The theater is looking to reschedule the event in September.

