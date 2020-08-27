The Light the Tower event at the Ross Ragland Theater scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight has been postponed.
New lighting technology is being installed for the first time in Oregon during this capital campaign. Due to complications in wiring and shipping, a Eugene-based company was unable to make installation deadlines. This did not allow ample time for the Ragland to execute an event for their donors, volunteers, and community.
“No one is more disappointed than the board, staff and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to create the best “Light the Tower” Event during this time of COVID,” said executive director Scott Mohon.
The theater is looking to reschedule the event in September.