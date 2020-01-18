Local community members shined under the lights of the Ragland stage Thursday and Friday, Jan. 9 and 10 at the 2nd annual “Karaoke Sing-Off,” according to a Ross Ragland Theater news release.
The fundraiser, which was presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Ross Ragland Theater, benefits the theaters youth programs, as well as VFW members.
The two-night event included 36 contestants performing a song a night in front of three local judges: Rod Kucera from Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse; Troy Santillie from EagleRidge High School and Nathalie Reid from Holliday Jewelry. Patrons attending the event were able to vote for their favorites performers both nights, and the winners were awarded on the second night.
Out of the 36 contestants, six received over $1,000 total in cash and prizes.
The winner of the second annual "Karaoke Sing-Off" was Aime Contla, with second place going to Yong Tak, third place going to Cynthia Melville, fourth place going to Elizabeth Fitzgerald and fifth place going to Cassie Phillips. The People's Choice award went to Allie West.
“The Karaoke Sing-Off is a really fun way to get involved with our community,” said Ross Ragland Director of Development and Marketing Terra Russo. “Not to mention a great way to scout for local talent! All of the contestants did a fabulous job.”
The Ross Ragland Theater staff offer their congratulations to the winners, and thanks to all of the contestants and sponsors who helped make the event a success, according to the news release. They are looking forward to providing the third annual "Karaoke Sing-Off" next year.
For more information and details regarding upcoming shows, visit www.rrtheater.org.