One of the most beloved aspects of the annual Snowflake Festival carried on, albeit with a different audience.
The Rag Tag Children’s Choir, a collective of Klamath basin kids who had rehearsed for months, performed their annual Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 18, to an exclusively virtual audience from the Ross Ragland Theater stage. Presented as a multi-camera livestream through a partnership between the Ross Ragland Theater and Klamath Film, the concert was aired live on the Ross Ragland Theater Facebook page so that families and those in need of Christmas cheer could tune in.
While current COVID-19 restrictions prohibit theater such as the Ross Ragland from regular operations, the event fell under the Youth Enrichment clause that remained in compliance with state mandates. Strict protocols were maintained, including all 11 children participating being separated by at least six feet on risers on the Ragland stage.
The concert performance was directed by Dani Harmon, with piano accompaniment by Suzanne Stewart, as well as a flute performance by Andi Harmon. For over half an hour children sang Christmas songs and provided skit interludes, along with a video of the first performance of “Jingle Bells” broadcast live from space courtesy of the astronauts aboard Gemini 7 in 1965.
The annual Rag Tag Children’s Choir has been a long-established part of the Snowflake Festival, the largest annual Christmas celebration in Oregon, as well as the Ross Ragland’s extensive youth art development programs that offer in-school, after-school, and summer programs to teach acting, singing, dance, and more.
The Rag Tag Children’s Choir concert video performance is available to watch on the Ross Ragland Theater Facebook page.
For more information about youth programs at the Ross Ragland Theater visit www.rrtheater.org.