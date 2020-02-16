Quota of Klamath Falls recently completed distribution of funds to several local charities, according to a news release.
Quota members presented a check donation to Friends of the Library on Monday, Feb. 10, the funds for which will be used to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Quota has distributed $6,000 to local charities, including Solid Ground, Dogs for Better Lives, and Camp Meadowood Springs.
Other projects in development are hygiene kits and new pajamas for foster children. A pajama drive has been initiated, with donation baskets available at 123 Fit and the Klamath Elks Lodge. Much of Quota’s fundraising is done at the annual Snowflake Christmas Bazaar, held the first week of December. Funds from this event are donated to disadvantaged women and children.
For more information about Quota Club of Klamath Falls contact Patti Shaffer at 541-880-6282.