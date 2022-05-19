The state has imposed a regional quarantine after confirming a bird flu outbreak in Oregon.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Lane County on Tuesday, May 17.
The Lane County outbreak is within a 500-bird backyard flock, according to USDA. The avian flu is highly contagious and be very deadly within poultry and bird populations, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture said under federal and international disease control rules a regional quarantine of more than 6 miles has been imposed in Linn and Lane counties where the case was discovered.
The Oregon quarantine area is north of Eugene and includes parts of Lane and Linn counties.
The government aims to restrict the movement of poultry birds in the area including via trucks. State and federal officials will also conduct testing and surveillance in the quarantine area to see if there are more cases.
“This regional quarantine will prevent the movement of poultry from within this area for a period of time sufficient to allow state and federal officials to conduct surveillance within the quarantine area to ensure no additional cases of HPAI exist. The quarantine also applies to importation of all birds from states where a state or federal quarantined area due to HPAI exists,” the state agriculture agency said In a statement.
Any poultry that contracts HPAI should be “depopulated”, according an emergency order issued by ODOA
USDA reports the serious bird flu has been found in wild birds in 38 states. That includes cases involving pelicans and geese in Idaho, bald eagles in Washington in New York, black vultures in Florida and ducks in Connecticut, New Jersey and other states.
There have been 181 reported avian flu outbreaks in commercial flocks nationwide and another 157 in backyard flocks, according to USDA. Those outbreaks impact 37.95 million birds, chickens and turkeys.
Earlier this month, government officials said they confirmed the bird flu in a backyard flock in Linn County. That outbreak impacts 120 birds, according to government data.
Organizers of events involving birds also must inform the Oregon State Veterinarian of upcoming events