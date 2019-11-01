For many people, the threat of a devastating earthquake and tsunami is something that happens to other people in other places.
For Steven Eberlein and Lydia Ledgerwood-Eberlein, the reality is all too real.
In 1993 both were students at Klamath Union High School when a pair of back-to-back 5.9 and 6.0 earthquakes rocked the Klamath Basin. Nine years later they were living in Sri Lanka when, on Dec. 26, 2004, a 9.1 subduction zone earthquake off the coast of Indonesia caused a massive tsunami that resulted in 230,000 deaths in more than a dozen countries, including 35,000 on the island of Sri Lanka. It came on the heels of other personally impacting events — their marriage two months earlier and, in November, Steven being hospitalized with a severe fever. She was working for World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization that "helps children, families and communities overcome poverty and injustice" while he was teaching Spanish.
Because the quake and tsunami struck another area of the island, they were unaware of the massive loss of lives and homes until a few days later. After that, Lydia recalls working "non-stop for day after day" with a focus on processing the massive outpourings of disaster relief donations. "People were bringing in money hand over fist from every part of the world." She remembers pointedly avoiding not watching television or going to the hardest hit areas, thinking, "I'm not leaving this office. I'm doing what's needed here. I knew I had something to contribute. There was a lot of chaos the first couple of weeks."
At home
Before the quake and tsunami, the Eberleins had planned to leave Sri Lanka, but they ended up staying a year longer before returning to Klamath Falls in time for Christmas in 2005. Both are Klamath Union graduates and still have families in Klamath Falls. After their Christmas visit they traveled before eventually settling in Portland, where Steven taught Spanish and Lydia became a stay-at-home mom. The couple — Steven is 42 and Lydia is 43 — have three children: Zoe, 10, Jack, 8, and Cyrus, 6.
In 2006, after returning to Oregon and making a home in Portland, they came to the realization that if history proves true and repeats itself, their home and the greater Pacific Northwest may likely experience another catastrophic earthquake and tsunami.
The Eberleins literally and figuratively reached the tipping point while Steven was working with the American Red Cross on relief programs. The result was the creation of Tipping Point Resilience, a communications consultancy the specializes in earthquake preparedness with a goal of creating a "lasting culture of preparedness throughout North American's Ring of Fire."
Earthquake prepared
So far, Steven has given presentations aimed at providing corporations and the general public with "vivid and understandable explanation of our earthquake risk" to more than 17,000 people in 30 West Coast communities, including San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Anchorage.
"My experience of the Sri Lanka tsunami in 2004 led me to a career focused on promoting safety and preparedness in the Pacific Northwest," Steven said. "My understanding of preparedness and preparedness culture took shape over a 10-year career with the Red Cross."
In 2016, he created “Prepare Out Loud," a community preparedness program focused on building the Pacific Northwest’s resilience for a 9.0 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.
" 'Prepare Out Loud' synthesizes the best of my skills and the deepest of my passions," Steven said, noting, "My aim is to bring the Pacific Northwest to the tipping point, where earthquake preparedness becomes normal, expected and cultural."
Theory and reality
A TEDx Portland Talk, "Why we do not prepare for earthquakes," helped create a platform for created Tipping Point. The talk, he said, explains his preparedness theories and serves as a tool "for making this theory a reality" with a goal of "creating enduring culture of earthquake preparedness in the companies and communities on the West Coast of the U.S. and Canada."
Both Steven and Lydia were impacted by the tsunami, called the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami. Steven left his teaching position at the British School of Colombo to join the World Vision Lanka Tsunami Response Team. As the management officer, he developed a project management system and attendant training materials to help project directors to communicate project tasks and milestones to managers in tsunami-impacted districts, remotely monitored projects, and conducted training workshops for more than 50 field staff.
With the Red Cross, Steven's jobs included working with communities and companies to create an awareness of the potential risks of West Coast earthquakes with an emphasis on how to prepare. Two years ago he was chosen to give a TED Talk in Portland, which Lydia describes as a "springboard" that led to the creation of Tipping Point Resilience in 2018, a communication consultancy business that works with corporations and the general public on earthquake preparedness. Steven serves as the workplace resilience director while Lydia is the community resilience director.