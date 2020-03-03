Many people living in Klamath and Lake counties have been able to meet major goals in their lives thanks to the unique opportunity provided through the Dream$avers program, which provides qualified, select participants 300% interest on the money they save. Dream$avers’ annual application window just opened Monday; it will only remain open until all slots are filled.
For well over a decade, the program — part of NeighborWorks Umpqua and the South Central Oregon Economic Development District — has helped people save money for important projects and purchases. For every dollar a person enrolled in Dream$avers puts into their individual savings account up to $3,000, Dream$avers gives them another $3.
Dream$avers is funded by the Oregon legislature and private donations. The program can be used for many situations, including helping pay for college or trade school, starting or growing a business, purchasing equipment or training that will help the enrollee get a job, doing home repairs, or getting dental work.
To be eligible for Dream$avers, an applicant must be income qualified, an Oregon resident, and able to complete all required financial education classes, according to the program’s website. A single person household can make no more than $38,700 a year, a two-person household can bring in no more than $44,250 annually, a three-person household total income must be $49,800 or less, and so on.
If accepted into the Dream$avers program, a person must make a monthly deposit into their savings account, which is set up specifically for the program. SCOEDD Community Development Specialist Pamela Ruddock explained that the most a person can save toward the Dream$avers 300% interest rate is $3,000. An individual’s $3,000 plus Dream$avers’ 300% interest contribution equals a total of $12,000 — the most money a participant can acquire through the program in a single round.
“We don’t make it easy,” she added. The money a person puts into their savings account must be saved over the course of at least two years; it cannot just be deposited as a lump sum.
People can and do apply for Dream$avers more than once. A qualified person can utilize Dream$avers three separate times, each for a different project. Ruddock reported that one local has successfully completed the program three times. While the program will pay up to $9,000 in interest for a single round, a person who participates in Dream$avers three times can receive no more than $20,000 total in interest.
Ruddock said the minimum amount a person can elect to deposit toward their saving goal each month is $25. The maximum amount of time they can save toward their goal is three years. While saving $25 a month may be easy, a person would only be able to save $900 in three years at that rate. That would mean they would receive $2,700 in interest from the program, rather than the maximum $9,000.
Klamath Falls residents Kathy and Bill Young have been saving money through Dream$avers for two years in order to pay for new flooring in their home, with the goal of making it safer for Bill, who has ALS. Carpeting in the couple’s home has formed bumps that create a tripping hazard for Bill, who is still able to walk, Kathy noted. The Youngs are in the process of hiring contractors to install wood and tile flooring in their home, which will create a much safer environment.
In addition to saving money, Kathy explained, she and Bill also had to take a class through Dream$avers that taught them about construction and the details of having home repairs performed.
“We learned a lot in the class. We now think in terms of saving for the next project,” Kathy remarked. Dream$avers also required that the Youngs get three bids for the flooring work. While not a requirement, the program also encourages homeowners to utilize the services of local contractors and businesses.
Program participants do not typically have issues with the contractor they hire, but Dream$avers helps them resolve any issues they may encounter in that realm, Ruddock said.
Ruddock stays in contact with people enrolled in the Dream$avers program as they navigate the process of saving toward their goal. She checks up to determine if the person is staying on track with their monthly deposits. If someone misses a deposit, Dream$avers determines the reason why and whether the enrollee can make up the amount. If someone fails to make a deposit three months in a row, Ruddock said, they face being released from the program and losing any interest they would have received on their savings.
This is Kathy Young’s second time through the Dream$avers program. She previously enrolled to get help with her small business. She speaks highly of Dream$avers and expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities it offers locals. The Youngs are working with both a local bank and local contractors to meet their goal. “It’s a community event for sure,” Kathy said.
To learn more about Dream$avers, visit www.scoedd.org/dreamsavers.