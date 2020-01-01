The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect who robbed the Purple Parrot, at 4111 S. Sixth St., at knife point around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber.
The suspect is a white male in his mid-30s, described as between 5-foot 8-inches and 5-foot 10-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black cowboy hat, a black bandana over his face, black- or blue-and-white flannel shirt, light brown pants, and brown boots.
The suspect allegedly displayed a knife to an individual at Purple Parrot before fleeing the scene on foot, according to Kaber.
“If anybody knows who did it, we’d like to know,” Kaber said.
Those with information that could lead to an arrest should contact the KCSO office at 541-883-5130, option 5, or 541-851-3931 or 911 if an immediate response is needed. Please refer to case No. 19003183.