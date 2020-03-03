Drivers are cautioned to be aware of road construction projects planned in the Klamath Falls area during the month of March, according to a Klamath County Public Works Department news release.
Construction with flaggers and daytime lane closures are expected on Homedale Road from South Sixth Street to Delaware, from Monday, March 2 through May 1. The construction work is to relocate an Avista gas main and services.
Construction will also take place on Joe Wright Road between Washburn Way and Tingley Lane, from March 9-13. The project will result in shoulder closure for utility work on a bridge replacement project. Following completion of the utility work, Joe Wright Road thereafter will be closed from March 16-29 for bridge replacement. A detour will be provided.
In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone, and delays are expected to range from 0-20 minutes for motor vehicles. There may be adjustments of work schedules due to weather or other items outside of Klamath County’s control.
For more information contact the Klamath County Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.