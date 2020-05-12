The City of Klamath Falls Wastewater Division extends its appreciation to the public for their efforts in minimizing “non-flushable” items into the sewer including fats, oils, and grease, according to a news release.
To date there have been no Wastewater operations upsets within the City of Klamath Falls service areas during the COVID-19 epidemic as have been observed elsewhere in the U.S.
We would also like to recognize our Wastewater Staff that have been very proficient in maintaining problematic areas within the sewer system, and making sure operations continue to run smoothly in order to protect our receiving stream and the environment.
Your continued community support and efforts is always greatly appreciated!