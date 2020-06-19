A large group of local residents attended a public hearing held by the Klamath County Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners Wednesday evening to hear and provide public comment regarding an application by the South Suburban Sanitary District to irrigate approximately 750 acres of agricultural land with class B to class C recycled water for the production of fodder crops. No one representing the SSSD attended the meeting, which was held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
A June 11 letter from Gregory Hathaway of Hathaway Larson LLP — a Portland-based law firm representing SSSD — to Klamath County Planning Director Erik Nobel noted SSSD’s “intentions to not attend in-person the public hearing due to concerns regarding COVID-19.” Along with not attending the meeting, SSSD waived its right to present any information Wednesday evening.
SSSD has applied for two separate sites for its recycled water project: Reeder Road and North Poe Valley Road. The district has said it will ultimately only use one of the sites. Wednesday’s meeting was for the North Poe Valley Road Site.
The proposed project involves the construction of an 88-acre storage reservoir for the recycled water and the construction of an 11-mile, 18-inch pipeline to carry recycled water from the treatment facility to the reservoir.
While Klamath County staff were prepared for Monday’s meeting to last from at least 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the relatively small percentage of individuals in attendance who chose to comment on the matter kept the meeting time to approximately an hour and a half.
No one who came forward to comment expressed support for the project as proposed. Many members of the public who shared their thoughts reside on either north or south Poe Valley Road. Some noted that their families have farmed the land there for decades or multiple generations and are concerned about what such a project would mean for their land.
One local rancher was adamant that there will be a decrease in her property values if the recycled water project is constructed at the proposed North Poe Valley Road site. She also noted her worry about potential flooding and wastewater run-off if the project is approved.
Potential contamination of area aquifers and wells by the recycled water was a primary concern of many of the speakers. Local Karen Weatherby posited that there is “no guarantee” that the recycled water — which many people called “sewage” — won’t seep into surrounding aquifers, wells, rivers and lakes.
Other people took issue with the water quality — class B or class C — that SSSD is proposing for the project. Multiple people questioned whether water of such quality is safe for watering crops, suggesting that it could cause E. coli poisoning for those who ingest the crops. Some suggested extra money should be spent to upgrade the recycled water quality to class A.
Several of the meeting’s attendees proposed that the recycled water project be built in the Swan Lake Valley area northeast of Klamath Falls, between Olene and Dairy.
Nobel explained that the planning commission would not be deliberating about the project’s future Wednesday evening. SSSD had already requested a three-week continuance of the hearing, comprised of three seven-day periods. The first seven days will allow SSSD to submit rebuttal evidence to testimony presented during Wednesday’s hearing. The second seven days will allow SSSD to respond to any evidence submitted during the first seven days. SSSD would use the third seven-day period to submit a written closing statement. The three-week continuance was granted because the county is legally obligated to grant a requested continuance, according to Oregon Revised Statute 197.763 (6).
Members of the public may continue to submit comments on the proposed recycled water project for the North Poe Valley Road site until June 24 at 5 p.m.
A hearing for the other potential site for the project, Reeder Road, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m. at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in the John Hancock Arena.