Residents aired their concerns Tuesday to Klamath County Board of Commissioners about a housing project planned at a former hotel and RV park north of Klamath Falls.
After the meeting, Commission Chair Kelley Minty Morris shared a possible way forward for displaced residents and nervous neighbors.
The housing project is planned at the Oregon Motel 8 and RV Park on Highway 97, near Wocus Lane off Highway 97.
The Oregon Legislature initiated Project Turnkey last summer, culminating in a $65 million fund to provide communities across Oregon with the funding to convert motels into temporary housing for people impacted by wildfires, COVID-19, and as transitional homes for those getting out of jail, and for veterans experiencing homelessness. The Klamath County piece of Project Turnkey is funded by a $1.78 million grant administered through the Oregon Community Foundation to Klamath County.
Residents of the RV park and motel were given notices of eviction by Raj Patel, owner of the property, followed quickly by a notice to disregard. To make way for the new housing project, many at the park are searching for another place to live or have told the Herald and News they have nowhere to go.
After receiving phone calls and emails from worried residents of the RV park, Minty Morris said she plans to pitch a proposal during the commissioners' Wednesday morning work session to give current tenants 90 days to find a new place to live. It will also include funds to help them relocate. The action would need approval from at least one of her fellow commissioners.
“We need to work through that issue with those folks who are living there and we need to do it in a way that’s appropriate and compassionate,” Minty Morris said. “I think that that is part of our responsibility and something that I’d be really enthusiastic about doing."
Previously, Commissioner Derrick DeGroot had offered that the county provide a list of RVs or motels available for extended stays.
“This project is really all about trying to help people and so, you know, it is completely in line with the spirit of the project to also help these folks that are living more longterm in these RVs,” said Minty Morris.
Minty Morris said prior to the property sale, which is still underway, the county was not made aware that there were long-term tenants at the RV park and motel.
“The multiple times this project came before the board, there was no mention of people living long-term in RVs, and that’s pretty unusual,” she said. “It’s my understanding that … maybe they weren’t forthcoming about the fact that there were people actually living there.”
Minty Morris said there is no current timeline for the project. She said the commissioners have talked about having a county department head or a third party operate the facility. It will likely be a mix of rooms set aside for those impacted by wildfires, communicable diseases, veterans, and those who have been incarcerated and are in need of housing.
“There’s a lot of potential to really, really do good and impact people when they’re at a really vulnerable point in a really positive way,” she said. “My goal would be this looks and operates better than it ever has.”
Neighbors of the motel and RV park are not so sure. At the meeting Tuesday, many voiced concerns about safety and security as well as a lack of public transportation and social services in the area.
Dave West was one of several who spoke up about the project during public comment. West moved from the Los Angeles area to the neighborhood on Wocus Road and has lived there for the past year and a half. He said it's a tight-knit neighborhood and he appreciates it as it is.
If the project moves forward, West said he would like to see an environmental impact report, a traffic mitigation report and plans for security in the area.
"My big concern really is the lack of information,” he said.
Tom Shedore, another Wocus Road resident, shared worries about the current residents of the property, as well as the larger neighborhood. He believes the location is unsuitable for housing people in need.
“Quite honestly, I can’t think of a worse location for any type ... of transient housing,” Shedore said. “You’re three miles from the closest bus stop. You’re facing Highway 97 which has a notorious problem of fatality accidents. The only services, meaning groceries, medical ... they’re going to have to walk to.”
Shedore echoed complaints that the community should have been informed about project earlier.
“We were up in arms because we found out about this on Facebook,” Shedore said. “Whatever you’re going to do with the property, the acquisition seems to be a shotgun approach.”
Minty Morris said people who would otherwise be homeless could potentially be able to apply to live at the facility. She also said it will be more secure than it is currently.
“This will definitely be a facility that will have some type of security,” Minty Morris said. “There will be a lot more eyes on that facility than probably there ever have been.”
She also plans to see if it’s possible to extend bus services to the area to help alleviate any transportation issues.
Minty Morris said no county funds will be used for the project.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot, who has served as a point person for the sale of the property, was absent from the Tuesday meeting.
The county will hold a 10 a.m. public work session on Wednesday at the Klamath County Government Center.