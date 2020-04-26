Longtime Malin resident Maradean Lyon is celebrating her 100th birthday on Thursday, April 30. “We are wishing our dear mother and grandmother much joy and love on her 100th birthday! What an incredible milestone for Maradean, it is almost as incredible as she is!” her family said.
The public is invited to help celebrate Maradean’s birthday. Her family shared, “We certainly wish we could throw grandma the party she deserves, but in lieu of a party we’re asking anyone who is interested in wishing Maradean a happy birthday to join us on Thursday, April 30th for a birthday parade. Will meet at the Malin Elementary School at 5:30 p.m. and drive by with good wishes from the safety of our vehicles. Please respect current safety guidelines regarding gathering and social distancing. Email granddaughter Heather with any questions at h.palmer1027@gmail.com. Blessings!”
Maradean was the fourth of eight children and grew up on a farm in North Dakota. Maradean’s granddaughter, Heather, interviewed her in 2000 about her life. Maradean recalled, “We lived a very good life on the farm and while there were not such conveniences as plumbing and electricity, we did have a telephone and even a player piano. Dad being true to his southern upbringing did not think it was proper for girls to labor in fields and farm work so my sisters and I helped mother with household chores and concentrated on school work along with the fun and joys of childhood.”
Maradean recalled that life changed dramatically for her family in August of 1933, when her father died of a severe infection caused by his appendix bursting. Following her father’s passing, she said, “We learned how to milk cows along with other farm work and we learned in a hurry! Our mother had true grit! She had the crops harvested that fall and planted the crops for the following year all the while keeping the family together and cared for. I am still amazed by my mother’s strength and energy.”
In 1937, Maradean’s mother moved her family to California. “My sister, Mildred and her husband had moved to Merrill, Oregon and so had my brother Russell,” Maradean said. “They were employed by Louie Lyon, a prospering farmer and rancher in the area. Mildred invited me for a visit and soon after arriving, I met Louie. It wasn’t long before we were married and moved into a small apartment on Front Street in Merrill. In 1940 we purchased a home from Louie’s sister in Malin, Oregon and moved there with our two children, Rodney and Lynette.”
Maradean has resided in her home in Malin for 80 years where she and her husband Louie raised their four children, Rodney, Lynette, Maralee and Loudean and lived rich and full lives as hard-working farmers and community members. She influenced many young people through years as a Sunday school teacher and 4-H leader. She worked alongside Louie in potato fields early in their marriage and helped drive cattle from pasture in Fort Klamath back to Malin.
Maradean recalled moving to Malin in 1940. She said, “It’s a wonderful place to live and raise a family. This little town really had so much to offer with a movie theatre, pharmacy with a soda fountain, post office, hardware and grocery. Eventually of course the park and pool were constructed which Louie was very involved in.”
While interviewing her grandmother, Heather said, “She didn’t like talking too much about herself but she was more than happy to share memories about all the other members of her family, especially brothers Richard, Clint and Kenneth.”
“This wonderful lady lived the years we only read about in history books from the great depression in North Dakota to losing two of her brothers in WWII,” Maradean’s family said. Those two brothers, Richard and Clint, were killed in the line of duty four months apart. Heather said her grandmother’s grief in speaking about the loss of her two brothers was still apparent decades later.
Maradean’s family noted that her house “is still a warm and inviting haven from the stress of the world, a calm and inviting space reflecting her love of homemaking and family.”
The family added, “We all cherish the home cooked meals and long visits on the patio. Maradean’s warm caring heart is apparent most in her loving home.”
Heather said the following quote by Kay Wissinger reminds her of her grandmother: “Her charm is not of worldly style; there is light about her face, reflected in her gentle smile, her air of sweetness and of grace. Her patience under life’s duress comes from her spirit’s inner glow that clothes her with a loveliness, a warmth her touch bestows.”