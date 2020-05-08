LAKEVIEW – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is developing a management plan to address an abrupt decline in the California bighorn sheep population on Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge, according to a news release.
The bighorn sheep population on the refuge has declined by more than 50% in two years, dropping from 149 in 2017 to 68 in 2019, continuing a long-term decline since 1996. This trend puts the population at risk of extirpation without management intervention. The population decline appears to have been driven by poor lamb production, declining habitat quality due to juniper encroachment and invasive plants, and possibly increased cougar predation. These factors and others will be explored during the planning and development of the management plan.
The Service is partnering with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) to develop the bighorn sheep management plan for the refuge.
“We take very seriously the steep decline in the population of bighorn sheep on the refuge,” said Robyn Thorson, Columbia-Pacific Northwest Regional Director for the Service. “We’re working with ODFW to find solutions before it is too late. Through public input and using best available science, this plan will be the basis for an adaptive approach to sheep management and habitat improvements to achieve long-term population resilience on the refuge.”
As a part of the process, the Service will also develop an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The management plan and EIS will focus on understanding and managing factors influencing the bighorn sheep population including habitat and causes of mortality.
“ODFW is also concerned about bighorns on the refuge. This herd represents the first successful introduction of bighorns in Oregon after they were extirpated by 1912,” said ODFW Wildlife Division Administrator Doug Cottam. “The Hart Mountain herd has been the source population for many re-introduction efforts throughout other areas of Oregon as well as other states and represents one of the most iconic bighorn habitats in the state.”
The Service is requesting comments from the public on the management plan and EIS that can be used to develop a range of alternatives to restore the sheep population to a sustainable level. Comments will be accepted through June 8, 2020. People can provide comments by email at Sheldon-Hart@fws.gov or by U.S. Mail addressed to Project Leader, Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex, P.O. Box 111, Lakeview, OR 97630. Please include “Hart Mountain Bighorn Sheep Plan” in the subject line.
For more information visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Hart_Mountain/What_We_Do/Resource_Management/Bighorn_Sheep_Plan.html.