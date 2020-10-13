KINGSLEY FIELD — The 173rd Fighter Wing is seeking community input as part of their environmental restoration program community involvement plan.
The Air National Guard implemented the environmental restoration program to investigate and address contamination that occurred in the past due to leaks, spills or other practices that are no longer acceptable under today’s environmental regulations.
Kingsley Field’s program focuses primarily on the presence of perflourinated compounds, perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid, referred to as PFOS and PFOA, which were found in the fire-suppressing foam used on the airfield prior to 2016. These two compounds are classified as emerging contaminants due to evolving regulatory standards.
Environmental restoration at Kingsley Field is an ongoing, multi-year effort, and community engagement is an important part of conducting a successful investigation and cleanup.
One of the first steps in the process is to develop a community involvement plan. In order to do this, the 173rd Fighter Wing needs to better understand the community’s information needs regarding this matter.
If you would like to participate, an online questionnaire is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B56RGHY. The questionnaire must be completed by Nov. 6.