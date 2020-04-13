Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
4-13 missing person

Wendell

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing person, according to a news release.

Josh Wandell, 41, was last seen April 9, 2020 about 11 p.m. in the 135000 block of Highway 97 N in Crescent.

Wandell is described as 6’1” about 220 lbs., blue eyes, brown hair, with tattoos on both arms and chest. He’s believed to be wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blue or dark gray pants, and bright orange bandana.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Josh Wandell please contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-851-5130 or anonymously through KCSO tip line 541-853-5380.

