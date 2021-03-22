About a dozen residents of the Wocus Road area gathered on the back porch of a home in the neighborhood Monday afternoon to talk about Klamath County's plan to purchase the Oregon 8 Motel and RV Park for transitional housing.
Part of Project Turnkey, the county was awarded a $1.779 million federal grant to support temporary housing for people who have been incarcerated and for veterans.
Tom Shedore, a resident of the Wocus Road area, took notes as many of his neighbors at the impromptu gathering shared concerns about security, safety along the highway, a lack of public transportation and the lack of support services currently on site.
Neighbors are also concerned about the future of families that live at the RV park and motel. Several plan to attend a public meeting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Klamath County Government Center, room 219. Those wishing to speak may sign up starting at 8 a.m. or right before they speak.
The Commission’s business meeting is held every Tuesday and generally starts with a public comment period. The RV park project is not an action item for the commissioners.
Area resident Dave West was among the first of the residents to reach out to commissioners about the development. He said he plans to share his concerns with commissioners in person.
Tonie Kellom who lives nearby, will address commissioners as well.
“You tell me how displacing a family is what’s best for the community,” Kellom said. “It’s not best for them, it’s not best for the people you’re trying to move in.”
Klamath County Community Corrections is also holding a pre-bid conference for a re-roofing project for the Oregon Motel 8 on Tuesday. The conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be hosted by Aaron Hartman, director of Klamath County Community Corrections. Bids are open until March 31.
Those who cannot attend the meeting in person can email comments to commissioners at bocc@klamathcounty.org.