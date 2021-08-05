The red-and-white tent set up by two local farmers as a "water crisis information center" was taken down Wednesday.
Grant Knoll and Dan Nielsen, who farm approximately 200 combined acres in the Klamath Project, purchased a plot of land next to the Bureau of Reclamation's A Canal headgates for $30,000 this spring in response to the project's lowest water allocation in its 107-year history.
The irrigators brought in volunteers from the local chapter of People's Rights Oregon, a far-right organization started last year by anti-federal government activist Ammon Bundy, to help staff the tent and run meetings and speaker events there focused on water issues in the Klamath Basin.Nielsen and Knoll said they were in regular contact with Bundy and intended to force the canal headgates open and send water to the project in violation of Reclamation's 2021 operations plan.
The tent drew national attention to the Klamath Basin water conflict, with many wondering whether 2021 would be a repeat of the volatile situation that took place in 2001, when Reclamation cut off the project's water.
Some farmers in the project spoke out against the potential illegal action this year, concerned that outside political interests would jeopardize efforts to forge a long-term agreement over water allocation and restoration in the basin. Few project irrigators attended events at the tent, which People's Rights stopped hosting after June.