The first Klamath Basin Oktoberfest filled the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena at the Running Y Ranch Resort Saturday.
Music, food and fun filled the arena during the event, which also served as a fundraiser for Integral Youth Services, as well as Klamath Ice Sports and the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.
According to a previous H&N report, Oktoberfest organizers, Klamath County Economic Development Association, are hoping the event can become an annual tradition, growing in scale in the coming years. There are already ideas stirring for future Oktoberfest events in 2020 and beyond, such as an expanded menu of traditional Bavarian dishes, polka bands, and even wiener dog races.