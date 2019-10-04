Program promotes literacy, provides free books to Klamath children
Kudos to Chris Otis’ splendid guest commentary in the Oct. 3 edition of the Herald and News regarding literacy rates in Oregon – literacy is the key to success for our youngsters.
I especially liked the statement “Low literacy rates don’t just hurt individuals; they hurt us all.” This is the underlying tenet of a program available to all registered youngsters in Klamath County between birth and 5 years of age regardless of economic situation.
This program, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL), is funded by the Friends of the Klamath County Library and community donors. Each registered child receives a free, age-appropriate book by mail each month until “graduating” from the program at age 5. A family may register all children in the family under the age of 5. Registration may be done at any branch of the Klamath County Library and online at https://klamathlibrary.org/dollyparton.
In the last year, over 12,000 books have been sent to Klamath County children; there are nearly 1,500 youngsters participating in the program.
On Oct. 19, at 1 p.m., the one-year anniversary of the program will be celebrated at the main library in Klamath Falls with refreshments, stories and thank yous to donors. The public is invited to celebrate this worthwhile program that benefits Klamath County children and the donors who help make it possible. If you would like to make a donation, the Friends of the Klamath County Library would welcome your help. Send donations to Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 1707, Klamath Falls, OR 97601; please indicate DPIL on the memo line of your check. Then join us on Oct. 19 to celebrate! The children of Klamath County are the benefactors.
Elaine Deutschman
Secretary, Friends of the Klamath County Library