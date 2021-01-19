The new year hasn’t started off great for the Jordan Cove Energy Project after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission dealt a major blow to its permitting process in a Tuesday meeting. The decision denied the project’s request to exempt itself from a key state Section 401 water quality permit.
The Jordan Cove Energy Project would construct a liquid natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Coos Bay—the first on the West Coast—and a 229-mile gas pipeline beginning at a compression station near Malin. Tribes and environmental organizations in Southern Oregon have opposed the project since the early 2000s.
“Today’s decision is a huge win for clean water and healthy communities who’ve been fighting this harmful project for nearly 15 years,” said Robyn Janssen, director of Rogue Riverkeeper. “FERC’s decision to uphold Oregon’s 401 denial gives me hope that this is the end for Jordan Cove LNG.”
Under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has the authority to grant or deny a water quality certification to any activity that may result in discharge to waters within the state. Federal permits to construct and operate an energy project hinge on it first receiving Section 401 permits from the state.
Jordan Cove had previously applied for the permit through ODEQ in October 2017 to secure a federal Section 404 permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which specifically concerned how dredge and fill during the LNG export facility’s construction would impact the Coos Bay Estuary. The Corps dubbed the application incomplete, and after requesting more information, ODEQ eventually denied the Section 401 certification in May 2019.
During that time, Jordan Cove appeared to be operating under the assumption that they had also submitted an application for a Section 401 certification as it pertained to permits issued by FERC. They could have worked with ODEQ to ensure that, but their application specified the Army Corps of Engineers specifically. ODEQ has since said they never received a separate application for the FERC component.
Andrew Hawley, an attorney at the Western Environmental Law Center, said ODEQ’s evaluation of how the Clean Water Act pertained to Jordan Cove’s pursuit of the Section 404 permit only focused on part of the project. Therefore, they were obligated to file a separate Section 401 application to satisfy the requirements of FERC’s general license proceedings. Hawley said ODEQ informed Jordan Cove of that and notified FERC in several filings that the company had not filed that required application.
“The applicant needs to make sure that they check every box along the way,” Hawley said. “Jordan Cove didn’t listen to DEQ.”
If a state fails to evaluate a Section 401 application in a timely manner (within a year of the submission date), they will have waived their authority under the Clean Water Act, and the project may seek federal permits without a Section 401 certification. After FERC approved Jordan Cove in March on the condition that it would receive that permit, Jordan Cove submitted a petition arguing that Oregon had waived its Section 401 requirement by exceeding the maximum application response time.
In a petition last May, ODEQ argued that even though it had been made aware of the project in 2017, when Jordan Cove filed a Section 401 application to receive the Army Corps of Engineers permit, it wasn’t responsible for initiating a review of Jordan Cove in the context of its FERC proceedings because the company had not submitted an application specifically concerning them.
“The text of Section 401 places the burden of applying for 401 certification on the applicant for the federal license or permit,” the protest filing read.
At Tuesday’s meeting, FERC unanimously denied Jordan Cove’s petition to recognize that Oregon waived its regulatory authority.
“Jordan Cove and Pacific Connector never requested certification with respect to the Commission authorizations for the Jordan Cove Energy Project,” FERC announced. “The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality could not have waived its authority to issue certification for a request it never received.”
Regarding Jordan Cove, I want to underscore my support for today's unanimous @FERC order holding that Oregon has not waived its authority under section 401 of the Clean Water Act.— Rich Glick (@RichGlickFERC) January 19, 2021
While this latest blow to Jordan Cove ostensibly boils down to a procedural error, project opponents said the company attempted to have FERC waive Oregon’s regulatory authority because it was clear their project wouldn’t meet state environmental standards.
“Jordan Cove didn’t like the decision that DEQ made in 2019,” Hawley said.
Allie Rosenbluth, campaigns director for Southern Oregon environmental advocacy group Rogue Climate, said part of the company’s response to state permit denials and setbacks has been to get the federal government to override them. But Oregon’s clearly delineated authority with respect to energy projects that occur within its borders make that a losing strategy.
“Today just shows that that won’t work,” Rosenbluth said. “FERC ruled that...they didn’t have the authority to take the state of Oregon’s authority away.”
Those opposing the Jordan Cove Energy Project expected FERC to issue decisions that favored energy projects at its January meeting. The Commission, which has regularly met on the third Thursday of each month for nearly a decade, moved its meeting up from January 21 (the day after President-elect Biden’s inauguration) to January 19 (President Trump’s last day in office). Environmental groups expected a flurry of approvals friendly to fossil fuel projects before the next president would have a chance to appoint a new FERC chairperson.
But Rosenbluth said the decisions coming out of Tuesday’s meeting ended up being more of a mixed bag. Several pipelines received unfavorable rulings, and the recent addition of new commissioners meant that other decisions were tied, resulting in no action on the agency’s part.
Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribes, praised the ruling.
“The FERC decision is very encouraging,” he said. “It is certainly our hope that Pembina will give up on this devastating project once and for all.”
Currently, while Jordan Cove has federal approval from FERC and the Department of Energy, it can’t begin construction until it receives crucial state permits, none of which have been granted. Hawley said approving projects before such permits have been secured is a common—and problematic—FERC practice.
Rosenbluth said this is another major step in putting the decades-long project to rest. She said Jordan Cove has no other path forward except for undergoing the lengthy, costly process of reapplying for the state’s permits. Though FERC may have granted the project’s approval last year, it’s perhaps further than ever from becoming reality.
“[The approval] doesn’t really mean much until [Jordan Cove] can prove that they can comply with Oregon’s laws,” she said. “Again and again, we’ve seen that they do not.”