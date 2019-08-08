If you’re not familiar with the terminology, signing up for life insurance can feel overwhelming. Insurance agent Catherine Greenspan will break down everything you need to know about life insurance during a free seminar at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at the downtown Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
Greenspan won’t be at the library to sell you anything – she’ll be answering questions to help you make the best decision for yourself, your family, and your budget. She’s on a mission to describe the insurance industry in layman’s terms, and empower you with knowledge if and when the time comes to shop around for a policy.
Greenspan is a local insurance agent for New York Life Insurance Company. She also runs a ghostwriting and publishing company with her sister, and is the author of a book series for young adults.
For more information, please visit the Information and Reference desk at the downtown library or call 541-882-8894.