The May 19 Oregon Primary Election remains on schedule in spite of crowd restrictions and other limitations as a result of the coronavirus, according to a Klamath County Clerk’s Office news release.
Ballots are scheduled to be mailed on April 29, and will now include pre-paid postage return envelopes. All mailed ballots must be received by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office no later than 8 p.m. on May 19. It is recommended to mail ballots no later than Wednesday, May 13 to assure delivery by deadline. There are also official ballot drop sites located throughout Klamath County, listed on the backside of the ballot as well as the Klamath County website.
The last day to register as a new voter or change party affiliation is Tuesday, April 28. If a voter changes parties after the original ballots are processed, they may receive two ballots. The first ballot is inactivated and cannot be voted when the second ballot is issued.
Oregon is a close primary state, meaning that no ballots will include all election candidates. Registered Democrats will receive Democratic candidates, registered Republicans receive Republican candidates, and non-affiliated voters receive only nonpartisan candidates. The order of names on the ballot is determined by random drawing, conducted by the Oregon Secretary of State.
In voters’ pamphlets major political party candidates appear before nonpartisan candidates, every two years the order in which major political party candidates appear is rotated.
People will still be allowed to observe the election, however due to crowd restriction policies during the coronavirus outbreak it will be limited to no more than two people at a time. To reserve a time to observe the election process contact the Klamath County Clerk’s Office at 541-883-5134.