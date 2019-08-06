This year’s 4-H/FFA auction at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Sunday blew last year’s record out of the water.
Last year $603,000 was raised, but this year $710,000 was brought in on the annual Klamath County Rotary auction that benefits youth in agriculture.
It was a big day for the students, too. This was the moment that they would find out how much their hard work would pay off. They had been raising and caring for their animals all year long, all leading up to this moment.
There were some who smiled triumphantly as their animals were auctioned, and others who bravely carried on through tears. Although it was a happy moment, it was hard for some to say goodbye to the animals they cared for so diligently during the year.
Jasmine Schock was one of the students who had a hard time saying goodbye. She wept as she led her steer around the auction ring. However, her steer sold for a whopping $15 a pound, totaling $20,880. It was by far the most spent on any single animal Sunday.
Another notable sale was Madison Lacy’s sheep, which sold for a total of $12,000, much more than any other sheep sale. The grand champion sheep, which belonged to Kekoa Taipin, sold for $2,698 and was the next highest sale in the sheep category.
The auction lasted well into the evening and hundreds attended. Below is a full list of grand champion and reserve champion winners and final sales amounts available as of presstime. The Herald and News will print a full list of the auction results as they become available.
Beef:
Grand champion, Grace Kliewer.
1,378-pound steer sold for $8,957
Sherm’s Thunderbird Market
Reserve grand champion, Riley Thomas.
1,340-pound steer sold for $8,710
Willie Boats
Swine:
Grand champion Kai Taipin.
278-pound hog sold for $4,270
Klamath Basin Equipment, Line X of Klamath Falls, Panhandle West, Sierra Cascade Nursery Inc, Sunny D Manufacturing, Tyler Mockridge Farms
Reserve grand champion: Wyatt Cain.
278-pound hog sold for $2,502
Sheep:
Grand champion Kekoa Taipin
142-pound sheep sold for $2,698
Coast Truck Centers, First Community Credit Union, Grange Co Op Supply
Reserve grand champion Hagen Balsz
128-pound sheep sold for $1,664
Sherm’s Thunderbird Market
Meat Goat:
Grand champion Jake Kerley
102-pound goat sold for $1,734
Dana ORR — The lending lady of the Klamath Basin
Reserve grand champion Kendall Johnson
78-pound goat sold for $1,014
Grange Co Op Supply
Turkey:
Grand champion Wyatt Sparks
32-pound turkey sold for $1,417.50
American Sanitation Inc., Bobs Excavating Inc.
Reserve grand champion Ezekial Gillette
31-pound turkey sold for $843.75
Coast Truck Centers, Grange Co Op Supply
Poultry:
Grand champion Harry Molatore
Three chickens with a combined weight of 22 pounds sold for $1,210
Adkins Engineering & Surveying, Basin Tire, Coldwell Banker, Great Basin Insurance
Reserve Grand Champion Jens Nobel
Three chickens with a combined weight of 20 pounds sold for $780
Barrels Up, Jim Chapman Memorial
Rabbits:
Grand champion Dorianne Marchessault
Three rabbits with a combined weight of 22 pounds sold for $1,891.25
First Community Credit Union, Modoc Contracting
Reserve grand champion Kamdyn Cantrell
Three rabbits with a combined weight of 13 pounds sold for $1,105
Evergreen Ag, Macy’s Flying Service
Waterfowl:
Grand champion Kathryn Nelson
15-pound goose sold for $255
Pape farm Equipment
Reserve grand champion Ryan Orr
Three ducks with a combined weight 28 pounds sold for $610
Brad and Tracy Melsness, Triple J Trucking