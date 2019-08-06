Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

This year’s 4-H/FFA auction at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Sunday blew last year’s record out of the water.

Last year $603,000 was raised, but this year $710,000 was brought in on the annual Klamath County Rotary auction that benefits youth in agriculture.

It was a big day for the students, too. This was the moment that they would find out how much their hard work would pay off. They had been raising and caring for their animals all year long, all leading up to this moment.

There were some who smiled triumphantly as their animals were auctioned, and others who bravely carried on through tears. Although it was a happy moment, it was hard for some to say goodbye to the animals they cared for so diligently during the year.

Jasmine Schock was one of the students who had a hard time saying goodbye. She wept as she led her steer around the auction ring. However, her steer sold for a whopping $15 a pound, totaling $20,880. It was by far the most spent on any single animal Sunday.

Another notable sale was Madison Lacy’s sheep, which sold for a total of $12,000, much more than any other sheep sale. The grand champion sheep, which belonged to Kekoa Taipin, sold for $2,698 and was the next highest sale in the sheep category.

The auction lasted well into the evening and hundreds attended. Below is a full list of grand champion and reserve champion winners and final sales amounts available as of presstime. The Herald and News will print a full list of the auction results as they become available.

Beef:

Grand champion, Grace Kliewer.

1,378-pound steer sold for $8,957

Sherm’s Thunderbird Market

Reserve grand champion, Riley Thomas.

1,340-pound steer sold for $8,710

Willie Boats

Swine:

Grand champion Kai Taipin.

278-pound hog sold for $4,270

Klamath Basin Equipment, Line X of Klamath Falls, Panhandle West, Sierra Cascade Nursery Inc, Sunny D Manufacturing, Tyler Mockridge Farms

Reserve grand champion: Wyatt Cain.

278-pound hog sold for $2,502

Sheep:

Grand champion Kekoa Taipin

142-pound sheep sold for $2,698

Coast Truck Centers, First Community Credit Union, Grange Co Op Supply

Reserve grand champion Hagen Balsz

128-pound sheep sold for $1,664

Sherm’s Thunderbird Market

Meat Goat:

Grand champion Jake Kerley

102-pound goat sold for $1,734

Dana ORR — The lending lady of the Klamath Basin

Reserve grand champion Kendall Johnson

78-pound goat sold for $1,014

Grange Co Op Supply

Turkey:

Grand champion Wyatt Sparks

32-pound turkey sold for $1,417.50

American Sanitation Inc., Bobs Excavating Inc.

Reserve grand champion Ezekial Gillette

31-pound turkey sold for $843.75

Coast Truck Centers, Grange Co Op Supply

Poultry:

Grand champion Harry Molatore

Three chickens with a combined weight of 22 pounds sold for $1,210

Adkins Engineering & Surveying, Basin Tire, Coldwell Banker, Great Basin Insurance

Reserve Grand Champion Jens Nobel

Three chickens with a combined weight of 20 pounds sold for $780

Barrels Up, Jim Chapman Memorial

Rabbits:

Grand champion Dorianne Marchessault

Three rabbits with a combined weight of 22 pounds sold for $1,891.25

First Community Credit Union, Modoc Contracting

Reserve grand champion Kamdyn Cantrell

Three rabbits with a combined weight of 13 pounds sold for $1,105

Evergreen Ag, Macy’s Flying Service

Waterfowl:

Grand champion Kathryn Nelson

15-pound goose sold for $255

Pape farm Equipment

Reserve grand champion Ryan Orr

Three ducks with a combined weight 28 pounds sold for $610

Brad and Tracy Melsness, Triple J Trucking

