CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — How it started, I don’t know.
How many times its continued, I don’t know.
What I do know is that it’s something that’s been a yearly ritual for at least 40 years, maybe longer.
I know why the tradition started. As beautiful and as breathtaking as Crater Lake is when viewed from one of the dozens of overlooks along Rim Drive, it’s a totally different experience and something totally enchanting about seeing it from lake level where the lake’s dazzling azure waters become alluringly alive.
Seeing the lake’s waters from Cleetwood Cove or Wizard Island, or while cruising on a round-the-lake ranger-guided concession boat tour, the lake itself and, even more, the climatic eruptive events that created the caldera Crater Lake sits in, become both more real and surreal.
At least once
Boat tours aren’t inexpensive, but it’s something I believe everyone should do at least once. Why? Because the size and girth of Llao Rock is magnified from the lake. Because the Devils Backbone becomes an awe-stirring sight of ragged magma when seen from the lake. Because Wizard Island, where it costs extra to spend a few hours, becomes tangibly real.
From lake level, the rim-perched Crater Lake Lodge seems a cute, toy-sized building. Looping around the Phantom Ship, its size and shape is weirdly and dramatically fractured. From the lake, rim high points like Hillman, Garfield, Applegate peaks, along with Dutton Cliff, Cloudcap and Skell Head, seem tower menacing tall. Likewise, the complexities of the Pumice Castle, with its shaded tone and fractured cleavages, become more starkly beautiful. And, if his whims and winds are favorable, seeing the Old Man of Lake, a log that’s been circulating the lake waters since the first explorers traveled the lake, up close is a mysteriously magical sight.
quick swim
It’s too late to take a boat tour this year — tours ended Sept. 3 because of a lack of staffing — but my tradition isn’t about the round-the-like ride. It’s about going to the lake at least once a year and, even more, making at least a quick swim.
Some years the lake seems colder than others. Some swims have been brief in-and-out dips. Most swims have been at Cleetwood Cove, often diving off the Jumping Rock, several in a sheltered area near the trail’s end, others near the boat dock. My coldest and probably quickest swim was during a Wizard Island layover after hiking to Fumerole Bay, where the water felt like ice cubes.
Some lake swims have been from unique places. One was from a boat loaded with journalists waiting off Steel Bay while a one-person submersible was probing the lake depths. Bored of sitting, I dove in. Others followed. Another was in Skell Channel off the park research boat while Crater Lake National Park aquatic biologists were conducting sonar studies. On special research-related visits, other dips were waters near the Phantom Ship, over the deepest part of the 1,934-foot deep lake, and two to touch the Old Man of the Lake, once when it was floating underneath Hillman Peak, a second time bobbing in the waters between Skell Head and Cleetwood Cove.
Lining the shore
Last year’s swim was an I’ll-never-do-it-again on Labor Day, when the waters and shorelines of Cleetwood Cove were teeming with people, including what I later learned were busloads of Chinese tourists. On that single day, when the water was amazingly pleasant, I saw more people lining the shore and in the lake than in 40-plus years combined.
This year? It was a mid-morning weekday when we made the 1.1 mile hike down the Cleetwood Trail. It was briskly cool, rain was sporadically weeping, winds chilled the air and patchy fog periodically obscured the lake. The few people we saw were winterized — layered in jackets, hats and long pants. At my sometimes entry spot near the unsheltered Jumping Rock, the wind-blown waves were almost big enough for body surfing. My wiser-than-me friend suggested we shift to the more protected area near the boat dock.
From the less windy beach, my boots, socks, shirt and pants came off. Wearing my ready to go running shorts/swim suit, I stepped in. The water was nippy-chilly, but not unbearably so. I don’t know how long I stayed in. I swam, floated on my back soaking in the sights and dipped underwater. Even without goggles, Crater Lake’s clarity is astonishing — clear and vivid, some areas aqua blue, others like turquoise.
During last year’s Labor Day swim, my friend hadn’t planned to swim. But seeing me and others happily splashing, she jumped in, wearing her T-shirt and shorts. This year she was better prepared. She stripped down to her swim wear, put her feet into the water, and quickly stepped out. “Too ... too ... too cold,” she declared. She’ll try again next year.
Me? Come hell or high water or, more Crater Lake appropriately, come Llao or iceberg cold water, I’ll jump in. It’s a tradition.