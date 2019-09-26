Crater Lake National Park fire management staff are preparing for a prescribed fire project along portions of West Highway 62.
The unit is located along both sides of West Highway 62. Approximately 44 acres containing roughly 2,200 piles are in the areas scheduled to be burned this fall. These piles are from the construction of fuel breaks along Highway 62.
Fire managers expect to begin implementation as early as Tuesday, Oct. 1, pending favorable conditions. Ignitions will continue throughout the fall as conditions allow until the project is complete, or heavy snow prevents further burn operations.
All park roads and trails are expected to remain open during prescribed fire operations. Motorists should watch for signs and reduce their speed, as personnel and equipment are working on and adjacent to the road.
For additional information, call Crater Lake National Park’s Fire Management Officer at 541-594-3062.