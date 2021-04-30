The Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, in partnership with the agencies of the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, are preparing to treat nearly 5,000 acres of fuels with prescribed fire, potentially the week of May 3.
The LoMi prescribed burn is expected to treat approximately 800 acres near Klamath Marsh off the Silver Lake Highway. The North 2 prescribed burn area —approximately 4,200 acres — is located 7 miles northeast of Chiloquin. It is also near the Two Four Two Fire area that burned last fall due to wildfire.
For both prescribed burns, firefighting resources are preparing lines and ensuring resources are available. LoMi is expected to be ignited by hand by firefighters. For North 2, to treat the acreage efficiently, fire managers plan to use a helicopter to conduct aerial ignitions over the course of a few days, conditions permitting.
The burns will only be conducted if weather conditions and resources allow, including factors like temperature, humidity and wind speed, and ensuring there are enough firefighting resources available to conduct the burn safely.
When prescribed burning activities start, area residents and visitors can expect increased aircraft in the area, fire equipment on area roads, and possible smoke impacts affecting visibility.
Forest Road 4502 is in the North 2 project area and will be signed. For public and firefighter safety, visitors should avoid the area.
Smoke from each prescribed burn is expected to be in the area for five to seven days. With the North 2 Prescribed Burn’s proximity to Chiloquin, those who are smoke sensitive are encouraged to take precautionary measures.