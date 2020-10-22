Starting on Monday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to conduct a week of prescribed burns at Bear Valley National Wildlife Refuge, located south of Keno, according to a Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex news release.
In an effort to lessen future wildfire hazards and enhance forest health, 152 acres of understory vegetation will be burned.
Operations may take from 1-3 days with residual smoke visible in the area.
This prescribed burn will be accomplished by a team of trained wildland fire fighters from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
It will occur in under a tight set of prescribed conditions, which minimize impacts to wildlife and the public.
The exact day of the burn will depend on having the right weather conditions and proper fine fuel moisture. If the burns cannot be executed during the week planned, they will be rescheduled for later in 2020.
For more information contact the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex at 530-667-2231.