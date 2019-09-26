Five prescribed burns in the Klamath Basin area were pushing smoke into the skies over Klamath Falls Thursday and the smoky skies could stick around through the weekend.
The air quality index in Klamath Falls has been in the moderate category since Thursday morning and Klamath County Public Health official Valeree Lane said they are advising people sensitive to air quality, like people with asthma or lung conditions, to consider what they do outdoors.
Lane said the cooler temperatures paired with some recent rainfall prompted fire officials to consider conditions ideal for prescribed burns.
One prescribed burn in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, the Coyote Creek burn, started Thursday and the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) and Lakeview Interagency Fire Center said in a press release about the burn that smoke could be visible for one to five days. Judd Lehman with the Forest Service, however, noted that smoke from that fire is expected to travel northeast and shouldn’t affect Klamath Basin skies. He also said smoke seen in the area is likely from the south.
SCOFMP is also overseeing the First Creek and Bray prescribed burns, both near Siskiyou and the three fires were scheduled to burn Sept. 25 through 29.