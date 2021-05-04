A prescribed burn, called the North 2, was touched off at noon Tuesday near Chiloquin. It burned about 96 acres on Tuesday, according to fire officials.
The goal of the project is to treat up to 4,000 acres over the course of three to five days, using a helicopter to conduct aerial ignitions if the conditions permit.
The burn area is located about 7 miles northeast of Chiloquin, near the footprint of the Two Four Two Fire that burned in September 2020.
Residents and visitors can expect increased aircraft in the area, fire equipment on area roads, and possible smoke impacts affecting visibility.
Forest Road 4502 is in the North 2 project area and will be signed. For public and firefighter safety, visitors must avoid the area. If anyone is inside the closed area, all planes working on the fire will be forced to land.
Smoke from each prescribed burn is expected to be in the area for five to seven days.
Another controlled fire, called the Coyote Prescribed Burn, started Tuesday. The Coyote prescribed fire activities will focus on burning in the Silver Lake area. Tuesday’s work burned about 93 acres. Fire managers plan to burn from 250 to 275 acres across three different units to reduce fuels and limit extreme fire danger throughout the prescribed burn.
Smoke may last up to three to seven days in the Silver Lake community.