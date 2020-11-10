The Kingsley Field Fire Department will conduct prescribed fire operations Tuesday, beginning at 3 p.m.
The burn operations will take place on Kingsley Field property and will continue into late evening or early morning.
The prescribed burn operations will serve as an exercise for training purposes for Kingsley Field firefighters.
The Kingsley Field Fire Department will conduct the prescribed burn operations in close partnership with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Klamath County Fire District #1, the Oregon Department of Forestry, and the Crater Lake Klamath Regional Airport.