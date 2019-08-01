Preparation for the Klamath County Fair is no joke. Setting up for this weekend of fun, food, music and exhibitions has been underway for almost a year, and right before it begins, there is an excited and busy – if somewhat frantic – energy buzzing around the fairgrounds.
“It’s two weeks worth of work in two days,” said Tarah Noble, a Klamath County Fairgrounds maintenance coordinator and administrative assistant. Vendor applications for the following year start rolling in immediately after the fair is over, she said. “As soon as it’s over, we start all over again.”
Noble said that a busy Oregon fair season makes it difficult for traveling vendors and carnies coming from out of town to set up very far in advance.
“Everybody who comes to the fair to set up, say, the carnival, were just somewhere else last weekend. So they really can’t start until, like, Monday,” Noble said. “Most vendors, food vendors, are the same way. They have this setup they do every weekend, and then they tear it down and head to the next one.”
One big part of the fair is the Open Fair, where people can bring in their homemade items, from homegrown zucchini to a crochet scarf and everything in between, to compete for a prize.
“It’s the community competition for things like your vegetables, your textiles, anything and everything,” said Dawn McLing, the open fair coordinator. “People in the community can enter anything they like that they feel is going to win them a prize.”
McLing said that the exhibits at the county fair are a bit of a callback to past farming practices.
“If you think about it, back in the old days, the days of yore, farmers would bring in all of their hay and compete against one another to get the best prize,” she said. “That’s what the concept of this was. We’re still carrying that practice forward to today.
The Fair hires teenagers to work summer jobs helping set up, work and take down the fair. Deena Driesen, who is in charge of the “Girl’s Crew,” which is comprised of teenage girls who have the task of checking in all of the fair exhibits, said that it’s a good opportunity for young people to get involved and make a little extra money.
McLing said that contributing something to compete in the Open Fair is a good motivator to get creative and join in some community fun.
“It’s small-time, and it’s for the community. It’s something fun for them to do. It brings them into our doors, gets them involved in the fair,” she said. “There’s so much in this community that people don’t showcase.”
Across the fairgrounds, in the pre-rowdiness of the animal pens, there were a few baby goats getting their bearings. Some people involved in Klamath County 4-H, which encourages young people to become literate in the world of agriculture, brought their animals early to get acquainted with the space.
“We’ve been running around like crazy getting detail after detail,” Tracy Reed, the 4-H coordinator, said.
Running around like crazy seems to be the consensus for the people setting up the fair, but they say it all seems to come together in the end.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s totally worth it,” said DJ Rowley, the fairground foreman. “It’s a good feeling when it’s all done.”