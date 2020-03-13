Thanks to the novel coronavirus, events are being cancelled left and right, not just locally but statewide, nationally, and even globally (see our related coverage on A1). Just like lots of people right now, the Klamath Falls-based Robotics Team 4057 is feeling the pain of a sudden change of plans.
Today was supposed to be day two in a three-day competition for the Klamath Falls-based FIRST Robotics Competition Team 4057. If the team earned enough points during the March 12-14 competition in Wilsonville, its members would have advanced to the district championships in Spokane, Washington from April 1-4. Team 4057 will now have to wait until fall to compete with their robot, as all upcoming FIRST Robotics events have been postponed due to new restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. While the news is disappointing, Team 4057 mentor and founding member Melissa Dreyer said it comes with a silver lining.
Teams participating in FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition postponed events will now have the coming months to continue working on and improving their robots. The teams originally had eight weeks to build their robots and program them to perform various tasks, Dreyer explained. Team 4057 was putting in long hours last weekend to be sure their robot was competition ready. Saturday, March 7, was a 12-hour day for the team, she said, and Sunday, March 8, was a 10-hour day.
This year’s district competition challenges teams to program their robots to pick up six-inch foam balls, move down a field, and shoot the balls into a low or a high goal. The robot must then go back to the center of the field and climb a ladder.
Asked if she thinks the major increase in time to work on their robots will lead teams to produce a much more impressive product, Dreyer said, “Absolutely. One hundred percent.” She and the rest of Team 4057 agreed to take the postponement as an opportunity to perfect their robot and further their recruiting and community outreach. They will specifically work to fine-tune the robot’s climb, which was the final aspect they were working on leading up to the event in Wilsonville when they were informed of the event’s rescheduling. A definitive date likely will not be set for months to come.
The extra time to work on the robot also comes with a chance to recruit additional team members who can participate in the district competition. And any seniors who would have competed will still be welcome to participate in the rescheduled events this fall. Typically, high school graduates can only serve as FIRST mentors, but the coronavirus upheaval means an exception is being made.
Team 4057 will also focus on their game tactics between now and fall, as so much of FIRST competition is about strategy, Dreyer said.
But unlike other contests, FIRST competition is not cutthroat. “Everybody helps everybody,” Dreyer explained, and knowledge and technique is shared amongst teams, not kept secret. She added, “This is not battle bots,” emphasizing that the teams are not trying to damage one another’s robots during the contest.
This is the 10th year Team 4057 has competed. Dreyer and her son, Kyle Hanson, have now been involved in FIRST for 13 seasons. Hanson was on the team when he was still in school. He has since graduated from Oregon Tech and works as an engineer for the Oregon Department of Transportation. Now he serves as a mentor for the team.
Dreyer mentioned that FIRST teaches high school students — and sometimes eighth graders too, as is the case with one of Team 4057’s members this year — adult skills like time and project management. Those abilities are especially applicable in careers where an employee is given a finite amount of time to create a product, she said.
Team 4057 currently has 11 members from Henley High School, Klamath Union High School and Hosanna Christian Academy. Hanson noted that over the decade the team has been around, it has had students from all the local high schools participate.
Postponing the FIRST competitions will have a major effect not just on thousands of students, but on venues, restaurants and hotels in the areas where competitions were set to be hosted, Dreyer said. But with the added time for teams to improve their creations, the competition should be better than ever. Dreyer quoted one of FIRST’s lead mentors: “It’ll be pretty epic.”