A person who had been in the Crater Lake Junction Travel Center on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the Klamath Tribes.
Out of abundance of caution, the travel center will be closed until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Klamath Tribes Incident Management Team sent a clean up crew to conduct deep cleaning and sanitation of the facility, located at 34005 Highway 97 in Chiloquin.
Klamath County Public Health has been notified and will be conducting contact tracing. If you visited the travel center today Friday, please monitor yourself for any COVID-19 symptoms over the next 14 days.
If you develop any symptoms please call your provider/caregiver for guidance. The Klamath Tribes encourages everyone to remain vigilant and continue to use a face covering/mask, good hand hygiene and maintain physical distancing.