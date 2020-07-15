KLAMATH FALLS – A series of gatherings to view the comet Neowise in Klamath Falls is being extended to Thursday evening, July 16.
The gatherings sponsored by the Klamath County Museum and Klamath Falls City Parks began Monday, and were originally scheduled to end Wednesday.
“The comet has been putting on a great show this week, and we’ve had large crowds coming out to see it,” said Todd Kepple, museum manager for Klamath County. “We want to make sure everyone has a chance to see this rare event.”
Amateur astronomers will have telescopes available for viewing, but the comet is easily visible with a pair of binoculars. Those wishing to attend should gather around 9:30 p.m. The best viewing is between 10 and 11 p.m.
The location is in the west parking lot near Marina II, or about one-third of a mile west of the main entrance to Moore Park proper. Blue signs will point to the location.
The event is free. Social distancing and face coverings are be required. For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 882-1000.
Additional gatherings are being planned for other communities in the area later this week.