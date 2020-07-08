Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Fall sports are — hopefully — right around the corner.

Pop Warner cheer and football in-person registrations are set for July 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Klamath Little League Fields and July 26 from 3-5 p.m. at the front of Henley High.

Parents should bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate, a 2020 report card and a wallet-sized photo. The cost is $150. A late fee of $25 is added after July 20.

Participants can also register online from June 15 through August 1. For more information email kcpwfa@klamathcountypopwarner.com

