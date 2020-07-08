Fall sports are — hopefully — right around the corner.
Pop Warner cheer and football in-person registrations are set for July 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Klamath Little League Fields and July 26 from 3-5 p.m. at the front of Henley High.
Parents should bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate, a 2020 report card and a wallet-sized photo. The cost is $150. A late fee of $25 is added after July 20.
Participants can also register online from June 15 through August 1. For more information email kcpwfa@klamathcountypopwarner.com