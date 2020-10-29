After local schools once again closed use of their facilities to outside groups, the local Pop Warner football league has canceled its season.
On Thursday, the Klamath County School District, Klamath Falls City Schools, and Hosanna Christian School noted outside groups could no longer use their facilities. That includes weekend games and activities scheduled on school fields and campuses.
As of Thursday morning, Klamath County Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
“We are concerned we are trending in the wrong direction,” said Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of the Klamath County School District. “We are doing everything we can to keep our schools open and improve metrics so we can have more students back in school.”
This is the second time this month the districts and Hosanna have discontinued facility use because of concerns about increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county. The schools worked with community groups to reopen facilities last week after the number of new cases decreased for two weeks in a row.
Klamath County Pop Warner noted on Facebook that the board decided to cancel this season and instead work toward tackle football in 2021.